Black Sherif returns with new single, ‘Soja’ on Thursday

Dorcas Agambila

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has announced the release date for a new song 'Soja'.

Black Sherif - (Mdundo)
Black Sherif - (Mdundo)

The record set to be released on Thursday, September 22, 2022, comes as a surprise to fans. This will be his fourth studio recording songs in 2022.

It is the official solo follow-up to his world famous 'Kwaku the Traveller'.

The song which topped charts across the various digital streaming platforms with its enormous global crossover prowess was co-signed by a lot of industry greats such as DJ Khaled, Timberland among others.

According to Black Sherif, via a Tuesday, September 20, 2022, tweet, the song "was penned down in a bloody war."

The cover art shows a black background with a metal helmet akin to the German Stahlhelm used in World War II in the middle.

The musician recently received the enviable Golden Club plaque from Boomplay.

This was after he became the first Ghanaian artist to reach the 100 million streams milestone on the streaming platform.

Black Sherif’s massive breakthrough had been heralded since the release of his “First Sermon” freestyle in May 2021. As a voice of the Youth, this viral hit followed up with "Second Sermon" two months later, introducing him as a force to be reckoned with in 2021.

During the maiden edition of the Ghana Music 2021 Awards, Black Sherif, who had been making waves in the local and international music space, bagged three awards on the night, including Hiphop Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year and New Artiste of the Year.

He also took home four coveted awards at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards which took place at the Grand arena of the Ghana international conference.

In June 2022, Boomplay announced Black Sherif as the first Ghanaian artist to surpass 100 Million streams on their platform.

Dorcas Agambila





