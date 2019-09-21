Artist: Bisola, Jeff Akoh, Small Doctor, Cuppy, DJ Enimoney, BJAY Lawrenz and Mama Tobi
Song Title: Greater Lagos
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: September 20, 2019
Label: Temple Music
Producer: YBA
Video Director: Temple Motion Pictures
Details/Takeaway: The song is a dedication to Lagos by Temple Music and its video is aesthetically pleasing; it captures different parts of Lagos in an exciting vibe that showcases Lagos as first, a tourist attraction and then a fashion-forward, entertaining and commercial state with its wealth of opportunities.
‘Greater Lagos’ is a campaign which aims to promote a better image of Lagos while encouraging Lagosians to abide by all existing sanitation and traffic laws.
