Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

While addressing a gathering of Civil Society organizations and the media in a recent visit, the billionaire shared a short anecdote about his daughter, who said he was lucky to be visiting Nigeria since he would get to see Burna Boy and Rema.

The philanthropist went on to say that he couldn't share in his daughter's enthusiasm as he didn't either of them. He did, however, recall seeing Davido and Wizkid perform during one of his visits to Nigeria.

Gates' statement has since caused a stir on social media as the billionaire has inadvertently echoed the words of Davido who recently referred to Burna Boy as a "New Cat" during an interview with a French media platform.

Davido's statement was made to highlight the crop of new artists taking Afrobeats to a global audience following the monumental and pacesetting efforts made by him and Wizkid.