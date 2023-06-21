ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

Adeayo Adebiyi

Prior to a conversation with his daughter, he only knew Wizkid and Davido.

Bill Gates says he doesn't know Burna Boy, recalls watching Davido & Wizkid perform
Bill Gates says he doesn't know Burna Boy, recalls watching Davido & Wizkid perform

Recommended articles

While addressing a gathering of Civil Society organizations and the media in a recent visit, the billionaire shared a short anecdote about his daughter, who said he was lucky to be visiting Nigeria since he would get to see Burna Boy and Rema.

The philanthropist went on to say that he couldn't share in his daughter's enthusiasm as he didn't either of them. He did, however, recall seeing Davido and Wizkid perform during one of his visits to Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gates' statement has since caused a stir on social media as the billionaire has inadvertently echoed the words of Davido who recently referred to Burna Boy as a "New Cat" during an interview with a French media platform.

Davido's statement was made to highlight the crop of new artists taking Afrobeats to a global audience following the monumental and pacesetting efforts made by him and Wizkid.

The statement polarised Nigerians on Twitter as they disagreed with the accuracy of the classification with some agreeing with Davido while others maintained that Burna Boy can't be classified as a new cat as he released his first mainstream hit 'Like To Party' in 2013.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

'BBTitans' winner, Khosi voices concern over delayed prize money

'BBTitans' winner, Khosi voices concern over delayed prize money

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, & other Afrobeats stars with international awards

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, & other Afrobeats stars with international awards

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Elozonam chooses marriage with a village girl over Lagos women

Elozonam chooses marriage with a village girl over Lagos women

KCee's Ojapiano makes monumental rise to top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

KCee's Ojapiano makes monumental rise to top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Genoveva Umeh and Gbubemi Ejeye talk exciting 'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5

Genoveva Umeh and Gbubemi Ejeye talk exciting 'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5

How music documentation is contributing to the growth of the Nigerian music industry

How music documentation is contributing to the growth of the Nigerian music industry

Chris Hemsworth breaks down crazy prison fight scene in 'Extraction 2' [Exclusive]

Chris Hemsworth breaks down crazy prison fight scene in 'Extraction 2' [Exclusive]

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Asake cashes in his superstar token in 'Work Of Art'

Asake & Olamide records top two entries on TurnTable Top 100

Asake & Olamide make history with top two entries on TurnTable Top 100