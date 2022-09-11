Asake's Amapiano hits draw concern for South African artists

"We are in big trouble if we don't start moving collectively and forcing our way into the right doors. Lol, it's gonna be taken right in front of us. And don't get me wrong, his album is so good. iyho. That's the problem."

DBN shares what she considers the urgency of the threat Amapiano is facing in the hands of Nigerian artists She further opined that it was time for South African artists to start moving collectively and muscling their way into the right doors if they are to get their dues for the genre they created.

Bandz of Major League calls Asake Biggest Ampiano of the Year: While reposting DBN's post, Bandz of the famous South African DJ group Major League also shared his concerns.

"I have been saying this for long but echoes gonna be the death of us," he says in the post on his Instagram Story.

Bandz also went further to call Nigeria's Asake the biggest Amapiano act of 2022. The endorsement of one of Africa's finest DJs captures the quality of Asake's songs and their impact beyond Nigeria. It, however, isn't a surprise considering the hugely successful year Asake has had.

Pulse Nigeria

Should South African Artists be bothered?: The concerns of DBN Gogo and Bandz are not without merit.

Nigerian artists have utterly dominated Amapiano in 2022 with Asake leading the charge. Zinoleesky has gleaned hits from Amapaino for the past two years and he doesn't look like he intends to stop soon.

Afrobeats is on an ascension and Nigerian artists are currently exporting Amapiano to other parts of the world. There's a possibility that the roots of Amapiano might be erroneously attributed to Nigeria instead of South Africa from where it was created.

Hence the concerns of DBN Gogo, Bandz, and other artists who share similar sentiments are understandable. They desire to enjoy the largesse of a sound they created and they wish to get the deserved recognition for their efforts. And this makes perfect sense.