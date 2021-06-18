Bigdreamz releases new music titled ‘Not For Fashion'
NFF is a mid tempo highlife fusion with smooth bounce.
Ugwu Nnabuike Emmanuel professionally known as ‘BigDreamz’ was born on the 4th of January 1996 and was raised in Enugu state.
His last single ‘My Baby’ received good support from the ladies and he is back with another one under NON-STOP RECORDS.
‘Not for Fashion’ was produced by Ransom beat.
