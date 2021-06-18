RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bigdreamz releases new music titled ‘Not For Fashion'

NFF is a mid tempo highlife fusion with smooth bounce.

The song describes a situation where a young man is trying to communicate his feelings to a woman and pleads for his heart not to be broken.

Ugwu Nnabuike Emmanuel professionally known as ‘BigDreamz’ was born on the 4th of January 1996 and was raised in Enugu state.

His last single ‘My Baby’ received good support from the ladies and he is back with another one under NON-STOP RECORDS.

‘Not for Fashion’ was produced by Ransom beat.

