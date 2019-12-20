#BezLive2019 is a whole new vibe like you've never seen before.

Bez set to thrill fans on Christmas eve at #BezLive2019

Come with your friends and family and prepare to have the time of your life! There is no better way to spend Christmas Eve than in a celebration with live music straight from the guitar!

This year's edition will be headlined by Bez and supporting acts include Waje, Ric Hassani, Remii, Femi Leye, Skata Vibration, Celeste, Aylo and Eleesha!

Date: 24th Dec, 2019

Time: 6pm

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Lagos.

Get tickets at bezidakula.com before they sell out!

Don't miss it!

