On October 21, 2020, Beyonce's publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure responded to the Grammy winner being called out in a 20-minute video by Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage.

Noel-Schurre wrote that, "” Not all activists live on social media. Not all doers look for validation nor your approval. Not all work is for a Photo Op. Make it normal to stop judging people’s actions based on posts.

"Posts don’t make you an activist. Actions make you an activist. Whether in the background or out in the streets. We all choose a different path to get it done. Blessed are those who do not see yet they believe. Actions speak louder than posts! Stop Judging. S.T.O.P."

Beyonce's publicist replies Tiwa Savage. (Tooxclusive)

This comes after Tiwa Savage posted this viral video asking Beyonce to speak on the ongoing crisis in Nigeria.