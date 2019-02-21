Rap mogul Jay Z and his wife Beyonce have received the award for the Best International Group by BRIT.

In accepting the award, the couple who were unable to make it to the awards shared a video online paid tribute to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle by standing in front of a swapped painting of a Mona Lisa portrait with Beyonce reading out a short speech;

''Thank you so much to the BRIT awards for this incredible honor, you guys have always been so supportive, Everything is Love, Thank you.''

With Jay Z joking replying, "You're welcome," as they turn to admire the image of the Duchess.

The BRIT Awards which was held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 represents the UK's equivalent of the Grammys.