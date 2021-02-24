The Selebobo-produced record has elements of Afrobeats inspired by traditional eastern Nigerian sound.

The message behind Chioma was inspired by the goodness of God and the positives from 2020 despite the difficult situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Chioma means 'good God' in the Igbo dialect, and this song is all about describing God's unlimited blessings in my life," she said.

The visuals, on the other hand, are extremely joyful and original. Directed by Adasa Cookey, a heavyweight in the Nigerian video industry,

Watch the music video for "Chioma" below.