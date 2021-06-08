RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems nabs BET Awards nomination

Authors:

Motolani Alake

French acts, Bramsito and Ronisia as well as Brazilian, MC Dricka were also nominated on the list.

Tems is a singer who is best known for featuring in the song Essence with Wizkid {Instagram/temsbaby}

On Monday, June 7, 2021, it was announced that Nigerian singer, Tems was nominated in the Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act Category at the 2021 BET Awards.

Recommended articles

She was nominated alongside South African R&B singer, Elaine; British acts; Arlo Parks and Bree Runway, who are both rappers and singers. In January 2020 and January 2021, Arlo Parks and Bree Runaway were named as part of NME's 100 Essential Artist list.

French acts, Bramsito and Ronisia as well as Brazilian, MC Dricka were also nominated on the list.

The full nominations were announced on May 27, 2021 and Nigerian superstars, Wizkid, Burna Boy were nominated in the Best New International Act category which Burna Boy has won in the last two years. For Tems, this comes after a stellar year where 'Essence,' her collaboration with Wizkid has been making the rounds across the world.

She also dropped her debut EP, For Broken Ears and got a next rated nomination at the 2021 Headies.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who Get Ear Vol. 133: Here are the 10 songs you need to play this week

Tems nabs BET Awards nomination

Nollywood actor Yemi Solade applauds Twitter ban in Nigeria, says platform insulted Buhari

Sarz and Lojay’s ‘LV N ATTN’ chronicles love with blues and lamba [Pulse EP Review]

The Voice Nigeria: TeamWaje and TeamFalz open the vocal battlefield

Adunni Ade releases stunning photos to celebrate 39th birthday

‘Kawkab’ proves that Felukah is Africa's best kept secret in music [Pulse EP Review]

Nollywood producers vs critics: Buhari complex or a parade of ignorance? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Nessy Bee releases single titled '21 Hours' FT. Yovi, Idowest & Jerry Joos [Audio+Video]