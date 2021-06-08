Tems nabs BET Awards nomination

She was nominated alongside South African R&B singer, Elaine; British acts; Arlo Parks and Bree Runway, who are both rappers and singers. In January 2020 and January 2021, Arlo Parks and Bree Runaway were named as part of NME's 100 Essential Artist list.

French acts, Bramsito and Ronisia as well as Brazilian, MC Dricka were also nominated on the list.

The full nominations were announced on May 27, 2021 and Nigerian superstars, Wizkid, Burna Boy were nominated in the Best New International Act category which Burna Boy has won in the last two years. For Tems, this comes after a stellar year where 'Essence,' her collaboration with Wizkid has been making the rounds across the world.