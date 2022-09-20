Bella Shmurda teases new collaboration with Omah Lay

Details: On Monday, 19th September, 2022, Bella Shmurda teased his next release 'Philo' via his Instagram account. The single features Omah Lay and it has excited fans who are eager to get a collaboration from the two artists.
What to expect: Fans can expect to get a combination of the sensational talents of Bella and Omah Lay. The single carries the Ghana bounce baseline that once dominated Nigerian soundscape.
The love tune will see Omah Lay deliver is lewd and catchy lyrics with which he captivated fans and have them wanting more of his music.
