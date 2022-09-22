Artist: Bella Shmurda
Bella Shmurda drops new single 'Philo' featuring Omah Lay
Nigerian street-pop Bella Shmurda has released a new single titled 'Philo' and he features Afrobeats sensation Omah Lay.
Song Title: Philo
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: September 22nd, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 44 seconds
Features: 1 - Omah Lay
Label: Dangbana Republik
Details/Takeaway: Bella Shmurda is a familiar name in street-pop as he has consistently churn out hit singles that appeals to a larger audience. His latest single 'Philo' sees him join forces with Omah Lay for a combination of catchy melody, street relatable lyrics, and a sprinkling of sensual innuendos to deliver an easy tune.
