Bella Shmurda drops new single 'Philo' featuring Omah Lay

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian street-pop Bella Shmurda has released a new single titled 'Philo' and he features Afrobeats sensation Omah Lay.

Artist: Bella Shmurda

Song Title: Philo

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: September 22nd, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 44 seconds

Features: 1 - Omah Lay

Label: Dangbana Republik

Details/Takeaway: Bella Shmurda is a familiar name in street-pop as he has consistently churn out hit singles that appeals to a larger audience. His latest single 'Philo' sees him join forces with Omah Lay for a combination of catchy melody, street relatable lyrics, and a sprinkling of sensual innuendos to deliver an easy tune.

Adeayo Adebiyi

