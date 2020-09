Artist: Bella Shmurda

Song Title: Dagbana Orisa

Genre: Dancehall

Album: TBA

Date of release: August 4, 2020

Label: OneWord Global Records

Producer: Rexxie

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After a releasing his EP, High Tension earlier in the year, Bella Shmurda returns with a lamba song that gleans love, parties, Yoruba proverbs and more.

