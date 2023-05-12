The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bella Shmurda & Tiwa Savage unite for new exciting single 'Non Stop Vibe'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented sensation Bella Shmurda returns with new single 'Non Stop Vibe (NSV)'.

Bella Shmurda feat Tiwa Savage - 'NSV'
Bella Shmurda feat Tiwa Savage - 'NSV'

Recommended articles

'Non-Stop Vibes' delivers a tune that maps out exactly what we can expect to hear this summer. Bella's signature street pop style and Tiwa Savage's vocal prowess are infused with an Amapiano-inspired beat, resulting in a one-of-a-kind track packed with energy and elevated vibes.

The feel-good tune is an ode to the unrivaled energy that Bella Shmurda and Tiwa Savage bring to life through their music wherever they go. Bella’s infectious energy and playful lyrics make the song an instant party anthem, capturing the spirit of Nigerian street music.

Speaking about the collaboration, Bella Shmurda said: "I'm thrilled to have Tiwa Savage on this track with me. She's an icon in the industry, and her energy and talent are unmatched. Together, we've created a song that I believe will rule the summer".

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiwa Savage's signature style and electric energy are evident in her collaboration with Bella Shmurda on 'NSV' From the moment she enters the song, Tiwa brings a captivating presence that draws listeners in and keeps them engaged. The chorus, in particular, showcases Tiwa's ability to craft a catchy hook that sticks in your head long after the song is over.

'NSV' is out on all streaming platforms and listeners can enjoy the exciting collaboration from two of Afrobeats finest acts.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter, Paul Okoye say coming back together helped them manage money better

Peter, Paul Okoye say coming back together helped them manage money better

Nigerian Hip Hop superstar Blaqbonez recruits rap legend Ludacris for new single 'Cinderella Girl'

Nigerian Hip Hop superstar Blaqbonez recruits rap legend Ludacris for new single 'Cinderella Girl'

Ruger returns with new hit single 'Jonzing Boy'

Ruger returns with new hit single 'Jonzing Boy'

Gov. El-Rufai's son taunts Falz for going abroad for surgery

Gov. El-Rufai's son taunts Falz for going abroad for surgery

Kizz Daniel returns with new exciting single 'Shu Peru'

Kizz Daniel returns with new exciting single 'Shu Peru'

Finally, we know Rihanna's son's name

Finally, we know Rihanna's son's name

Ghanaian superstar Efya makes come back with new hit single 'Super Super'

Ghanaian superstar Efya makes come back with new hit single 'Super Super'

Bella Shmurda & Tiwa Savage unite for new exciting single 'Non Stop Vibe'

Bella Shmurda & Tiwa Savage unite for new exciting single 'Non Stop Vibe'

IK Osakioduwa, Zozibini Tunzi set to host 2023 AMVCA

IK Osakioduwa, Zozibini Tunzi set to host 2023 AMVCA

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Rema

Rema enters Guinness Book of Records

Tiwa Savage performing at the Coronation of King Charles III

Why Tiwa Savage's song at King Charles' coronation was right choice [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Tiwa Savage, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry

Tiwa Savage and all artists performing at King Charles III's coronation