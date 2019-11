Artist: Bella Alubo

Album Title: Summer's Over

Genre: Afrobeats, R&B, Pop

Date of Release: November 1, 2019

Label: emPawa Africa

Producers: Syn X (Track 1), Blaise Beatz (Track 2), Que Beatz (Tracks 3 and 5), Guiltybeatz (Track 4), Tuan Malik (Track 6), Victizle (Track 7 & 8), TBC (Tracks 9 and 10)

Album Art:

Length: 10 Tracks, 29 minutes

Features: Ezi Emela, Ajebutter, Ladipoe, Mr. Eazi, Dice Ailes, T'Neeya, Fresh L, Kojo-Cue, Tengo John

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway: This is Bella's second project since exiting Tinny Entertainment.

You can listen to Summer's Over on Apple Music HERE.