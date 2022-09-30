Artist: Bella Alubo
Bella Alubo features 1da Banton in new single 'Suga Baby'
Afrobeats sensation Bella Alubo has dropped a new single 'Suga Baby' that features fast-rising artist 1da Banton.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Sugar Baby
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: September 30th, 2022
Producer: 4LA Powers
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 43 seconds
Features: 1 - Ida Banton
Label: Benin City Ent
Details/Takeaway: Singing sensation Bella Alubo combines her vocals with 1da Banton's smooth delivery for a feel-good romantic tune.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Ed Sheeran to face trial over accusation of copying Marvin Gaye on hit single 'Thinking Out Loud'
Mo’believe drops debut album 'Odù'
Bella Alubo features 1da Banton in new single 'Suga Baby'
Mavin Records unveils new set of Producers and Songwriters
Rising Afro-soul sensation Uchechi Emelonye to unveil 2 new singles October 3
Mikibilli sets to thrill fans with upcoming project
J Martins returns with new single 'Gimme Love'
S High joins forces with Victony & Zinoleesky for Amapiano tune 'Hypnotize'
Poco Lee recruits Hotkid for new single 'Otilo (Izz Gone)'
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox