Bella Alubo drops visuals for single 'Unstoppable'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising artist Bella Alubo has released the visuals for her catchy single 'Unstoppable'.

Artist: Bella Alubo

Song Title: Unstoppable

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: October 14th, 2022

Video Director: Jesse

Length: 2 minutes 51 seconds

Label: Benin City Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: The outdoor visuals see Bella display the braggadocio and attitude that can be easily spotted in her music.

The outdoor video has Bella holding a club while surrounded by fierce looking men who attempt to stop her. Bella eases pass her challengers before turning them into her fans and taking over the territory.

The video is symbolic as it captures the song's defiant, energetic, and bold theme.

