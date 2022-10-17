Artist: Bella Alubo
Bella Alubo drops visuals for single 'Unstoppable'
Fast-rising artist Bella Alubo has released the visuals for her catchy single 'Unstoppable'.
Song Title: Unstoppable
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: October 14th, 2022
Video Director: Jesse
Length: 2 minutes 51 seconds
Label: Benin City Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: The outdoor visuals see Bella display the braggadocio and attitude that can be easily spotted in her music.
The outdoor video has Bella holding a club while surrounded by fierce looking men who attempt to stop her. Bella eases pass her challengers before turning them into her fans and taking over the territory.
The video is symbolic as it captures the song's defiant, energetic, and bold theme.
