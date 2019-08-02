Artist: Bella Alubo and Lady Donli

Song Title: Unavailable

Genre: Trap, R&B

Date of release: August 2, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Saucy

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: If synth pop vocals ever merged with soulful, piano-heavy melodies and authoritative 808s for one song ever, this could be it.

This song is not just about the production either. Lyrically, it documents the supposed freedom and carelessness of emotional independence of youth.

Lady Donli's album,'Enjoy Your Life' drops in seven days.

You can listen to the song on Apple Music HERE.