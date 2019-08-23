You probably don’t know him, but he wants you to. He is South Nice Records act, Beevlingz - a self-described afro-pop act.

Recently, he released ‘Come Down,’ which features Ycee. “It’s very cool and unbelievable. I’m happy and I’m grateful. Sometimes, I wake up and see messages from friends appreciating the song. I thank God for the airplay and the love,” he says.

Coincidentally, the song with Ycee was not meant to happen. Ycee was one of the people who got the song and a request to collaborate. Fortunately for Beevlingz, Ycee replied and the rest is history.

On how it happened, Beevlingz says, “Basically, I was supposed to drop the single all alone, but after the mixing and mastering, my management said we should get a feature. We listed Ycee, sent the song to him and he loved it. He did his own verse, sent it back to us and we got things kicking.

“I didn’t have a personal relationship with Ycee. That (making ‘Come Down’) was the first time we got in touch. The video was the second time we met. But now, we kicking things. We chatting and talking about linking up."

Born Bonaventure Chukwuka, the Beevlingz grew up in a family of five in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria. However, Beevlingz was not always a singer. At one point, he was a Business Administration at the University of Port Harcourt, River State and then he left to pursue music.

On that issue, he says, “If you have to be in school, you have to be in school and not be anywhere else. Then issues of finance came up and I didn’t want to stress my mom. So, I left.”

His interest in music runs all the way back. Before choosing a career in music, he was just another boy that liked music and sang/rapped in the bathroom with the grit of a pop star.

Not long after, he lost his dad, but his mom was supportive of his decision to leave school to pursue music. In fact, she paid for his first studio session - a token of N10,000.

But despite his mom's support, Beevlingz wouldn’t do that to his own child. Instead, he would mix it up. With an intention to still go back to school and complete his education, he would advise his child who intends to pursue music to complete school first. While in school, the artist vows to get the child a studio and a manager.

Radio, Payola and the journey

With his continued growth, Beevlingz appreciates Nigerian radio, but admits the payola issues and problems of nepotism. On payola he joked, “If you’re coming, you have to at least come with thanks for coming. (laughs)”

The ‘Come Over’ crooner also expresses his journey so far as, “Trekking from Abuja to Lagos. It has not been easy. When you come in to Lagos, you have to give yourself time to fit into the system market and system.”

Record Labels

Like anyone, Beevlingz doesn’t like labels. He would rather do it on his own. However, he complimented his label and says they have helped him improve.

Abby Zeus

The ride has not been without controversy. A while back, he got dragged by South African model, Abby Zeus on Instagram. With Pulse, he sets the record straight, “That came as a shock to me too. When I travelled to Dubai after a problem with my record label. We met and we started chatting and getting along.

“But along the line, she got attracted to me after one week and I refused because I wanted to face my music. Another problem was that she wasn’t in Nigeria. She could come to visit, but I didn’t have a relationship on my mind. Then, I woke up one morning to 10 missed calls from my friends who told me to go check Instablog9ja. I checked and knew she had caught feelings.

“It came at a time that he was dropping a song. Beevlingz claims the moment got him more followers and notoriety. So, I appreciate her. Around that time, I also recorded a song that relates to the situation with her. So I called her to come to Ghana and finally, she will be in the video as lead model.”

Going forward

Beevlingz hopes to be big and work with 2face, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido. But for now, he’s taking one step a time. Earlier today, the video for 'Popo Me,' dropped.

Abby Zeus is the lead model on it.