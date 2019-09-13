Earlier today, Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille continued his fast rise with a new music video for his song, 'Count on You.'

This comes after a feature on Chinko Ekun's song and his beautiful ballad, 'Papa.' But now, the MAVIN act has pulled the rabbit out of the hat and featured BBNaija alumni, Teddy A and Bam Bam.

The lovebirds met and began a relationship during their stint as contestants on Big Brother Naija, Double Wahala edition in first quarter 2018. After they were evicted a week apart from each other, together, they arrived in Nigeria to be mobbed by fans at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Since then, their love has waxed stronger and led them straight to the altar. They did their traditional nuptials in a high-society event on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The event was attended by celebrites and socialites across Nigeria.

A week later, Johnny Drille featured them in his music video for 'Count On You.' The video appeared to tell a love story that that as long as there is love, anything can be overcome. The story also features Teddy A and Bam Bam play a couple in love who then got engaged before then getting married.

The story instantly resonated with Nigerian Twitter users and since then, Johnny Drille has soared to the top of the trending topics on the site.

Here are the best picks of the tweets that include theories, appreciation and nostalgia;