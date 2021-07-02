Laycon performs for the Grammy recording academy
In the video, Laycon performed at a Museum, interfacing with Afrocentric art pieces.
In the video, Laycon performed at a Museum, interfacing with Afrocentric art pieces. He was dressed in a black hoodie and dark shades with his hair packed in a bun.
Watch the performance below;
He also recently released a video for his song 'Confirm' featuring Mayorkun off his debut album, Shall We Begin, which dropped earlier in 2020.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng