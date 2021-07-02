RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Laycon performs for the Grammy recording academy

In the video, Laycon performed at a Museum, interfacing with Afrocentric art pieces.

Mayorkun, Teni, Joeboy, YKB and Terri feature on Laycon's debut album, 'Shall We Begin.' (Fierce Nation)

On July 1, 2021, Nigerian star and BBNaija Lockdown winner, Laycon performed his song 'All Over Me' for the Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammy.

In the video, Laycon performed at a Museum, interfacing with Afrocentric art pieces. He was dressed in a black hoodie and dark shades with his hair packed in a bun.

Watch the performance below;

He also recently released a video for his song 'Confirm' featuring Mayorkun off his debut album, Shall We Begin, which dropped earlier in 2020.

