Over the weekend, the official Instagram account of Africa's largest music streaming platform, Boomplay revealed that Nigerian legend, Olamide's latest album, 'Carpe Diem' had hit 10 million streams on the platform. This comes just five weeks after Olamide released the album.

In the same vein, BBNaija Lockdown winner, Laycon has also seen his latest EP, Who Is Laycon hit one million streams. The EP, which was released earlier in the year got some underground buzz before Laycon went into the Big Brother house and won the grand prize.

Earlier in the month, TurnTable Charts also reported that 'Carpe Diem' had the second largest opening week of 2020 after Burna Boy's Twice As Tall.