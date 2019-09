Artist: Efe

Song Title: Before Campaign Drops

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 18, 2019

Platform: Aktivated

Producer: Caise

Video Director: Amazing Klef

Details/Takeaway: As he prepares to drop his new single, 'Campaign' on September 20, he has shocked many with this freestyle. You might be shocked too.

Test that here;