DJ Edu is positioned as a global African music ambassador who is at the forefront of breaking and championing African talents across the world through his weekly BBC Radio 1Xtra show, Destination Africa.

BBC's DJ Edu to feature Nigerian pop star, Idahams on his first ever Afrobeats single

Said show has featured some of Africa’s biggest music heavyweights including, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi plus more.

This feature will serve as a significant complement for Idahams who is currently having an impressive run, from signing to Universal Music, announcing his first headline concert at the 5,000 capacity Aztech Arcum hall in Port Harcourt to his recently-released addictive singles, "Shima" and "Enter My Eye."

The new single arrives on Friday, February 28.

