In 2021, Barzini put out a song every month in a project he titled “Barzini Music Monthly”. The rapper/singer/producer doesn’t seem to be able to let his foot off the gas as he has unveiled a brand new single titled “Freedom” off his forthcoming album project titled “Office Hours”.
Barzini releases new song, 'Freedom'
Barzini is set to release a few more singles before the release of his third studio project.
This comes just after the successful January release of the visuals to his song “Beautiful Ones” - a love ballad fans are already calling an instant Afrobeats classic.
The production credits for this master piece goes to Chibby OG of EastBird Global Studios and producer/guitarist Jegzy Gbenga Adebayo, while the final mixing and mastering was handled by JonnDeux for Von26 studios.
The song invites comparisons between Barzini and Burna Boy as fans on social media are already calling for a collaboration between the two artistes.
