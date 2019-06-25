In 2018, Nigerian artist became a sleeper sensation. He released his single, 'Aiye' which documented the happenings of how Nigerian the unsavoury parts of life.

On June 24, 2019, the singer appeared on Cool FM to discuss his label situation OAP, D2tun.

During the chat, he discussed how Nigerian superstar, Davido saved him from a bad deal he signed with Kizz Daniel's record company, Flyboy Inc three years ago. The deal ended without Barry releasing any song on the label.

While he was reluctant to talk about the deal, he did says, "Time wasters are time wasters and we have to move on. That's all I have to say."

As the chat continued, the singer revealed Davido was his hero because he "helped me get out of the deal (with Flyboy Inc.)" He said Davido, "Did everything he could" to help him get out of the deal.

Although Barry Jhay claims to have signed a document with 'Flyboy Inc,' he claims the deal was illegal because the company was not registered at the time. He also claims that after he found out that the company was not registered, he actually registered Flyboy Inc.

When he was quizzed by D2tun on how Flyboy could actually be his, he said, "If he (Kizz Daniel) wants papers to the company, he (Kizz Daniel) should holla at the boy."

He was also the first artist on Flyboy Inc. The talented singer has since left, but he is now signed to his friend's label, Cash Nation Records.

As the interview ended, the son of an entertainment Lawyer, Barry Jhay said that if he wants to sue Kizz Daniel, he will, but says that he's better after leaving Flyboy Inc.

You might remember that Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel left his former record label, G Worldwide under acrimonous circumstances. He indicated that he signed what Nigerian artists call a 'slave contract.'

