Artist: Barry Jhay
Song Title: O Gara
Genre: Afrobeats
Album: TBA
Date of release: November 14, 2019
Label: TBA
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: The song is a follow up to 'Gang Gang.'
You can listen to the song below;
You can listen to the song below;
