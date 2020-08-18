The dancehall star’s appearance on Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack album is taking him places.

He appeared in Beyoncé’s “Black is King” visual album and now, he is getting his voice heard by the 44th President of the US – and probably his family.

On Monday, August 17, Barack Obama dropped his yearly summer playlist for 2020 and to everyone’s surprise, Beyoncé’s song “Already” which features Ghana’s own Shatta Wale made its way on the playlist.

He captioned his playlist on Instagram: “Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favourites from the summer––including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s @DemConvention. As always, it's a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there's something in here for everybody––hope you enjoy it.”