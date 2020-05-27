Artist: BANTU

Song Title: Animal Carnival

Genre: Afrobeat, Afro-funk

Album: Everybody Get Agenda

Label: Soledad Productions

Producer: BANTU

Video Director: Jonathan Irwin

Date of release: May 29, 2020

Details: Known for their social commentary, BANTU decries the condescending, inhumane attitude of the ruling class and how they have systematically plummeted the masses into total submission and are turning a nation of 200 million people into a circus show where anything and everything goes.

Armed with an infectious tightly-locked groove, a crisp and punchy horn section and lyrics that speak truth to power, the 13-piece Lagos-based collective takes no prisoners as it weaves a musical narrative that explores the length and breadth of Afrobeat, Afrofunk and its Yoruba music roots.

You can play the song below;