Artist: BANTU
Song Title: Animal Carnival
Genre: Afrobeat, Afro-funk
Album: Everybody Get Agenda
Label: Soledad Productions
Producer: BANTU
Video Director: Jonathan Irwin
Date of release: May 29, 2020
Details: Known for their social commentary, BANTU decries the condescending, inhumane attitude of the ruling class and how they have systematically plummeted the masses into total submission and are turning a nation of 200 million people into a circus show where anything and everything goes.
Armed with an infectious tightly-locked groove, a crisp and punchy horn section and lyrics that speak truth to power, the 13-piece Lagos-based collective takes no prisoners as it weaves a musical narrative that explores the length and breadth of Afrobeat, Afrofunk and its Yoruba music roots.
