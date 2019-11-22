On November 22, 2019, Nigerian R&B veteran announced that he would come of retirement and release a currently unnamed album.

In a tweet he typed, "Okay.. I'm gonna do at least one more album, in 2020. Not sure if there are too many ppl who feel the same as you do, but thanks for this. I appreciate it."

This comes after a fan tweeted at Banky W that, "Who else misses @BankyW the singer? I love @BankyW the actor, the politician, the activist but please sir still give us music. If you don't want to do again, for goodness sake can you just make even if its one song a year, just one."

Banky W's retirement

The last time Banky W actively released an album was R&BW which dropped in 2013. His last recognizable single was 'Mi Re Do (Cocoloso)' featuring Stonebwoy and Shaydee - it dropped in 2016. In 2017, the singer also released EP, Songs About U.

Around that time, he also announced the closure of his record label, Empire Mates Entertainment just before running to become a member of the house of representatives in 2019. During that run, he announced his retirement from music.