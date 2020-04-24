Artist: Bankulli featuring Wurld

Song Title: Gbemiro

Genre: R&B

Album: TBA

Date of release: April 24, 2020

Label: Bankulli Entertainment

Producer: Nonso Amadi

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song is rooted in a wish to always stand tall amidst the many challenges of the Wurld. Born Abisagboola Oluseun John, Bankulli is as an artiste manager, A&R, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He's also Grammy-nominated for his work on Beyonce's album, The Lion King: The Gift.

You would have known Bankulli for his other hats, but this might be the first time you'd see him wear the singer hat.

On the song, Bankulli says ''The world at this moment needs hope and the only way I know to spread any ray of it despite everything happening around us is through songs and words that will be uplifting.''

Against the infectious beat produced by Nonso Amadi, the catchy hook and Wurld's soothing vocals is a mellow and evocative message that wraps a warm hug around listeners beyond the limitations of social distancing."

You can play the song below;