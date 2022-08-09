Chart rankings on the Nigeria Top 100 are based on weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within Nigeria, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV in the country. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria
'Bandana' spends a third week at No. 1, Carterefe & Berri-Tiga’s 'Machala' Debuts at No. 2
#FeatureByTurntable
Recommended articles
“Bandana” tallied 63.7 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio, up 12%) and 3.74 million Nigerian streams (No. 2 on streaming, up 6%) – the song increased in streams despite dropping to No. 2 on the streaming chart.
With “Bandana” tallying over 60 million in radio reach in a week, Fireboy DML becomes the first achieve this feat with multiple songs; “Peru” tallied over 60 million in radio reach for three consecutive weeks in January.
Carterefe & Berri-Tiga’s “Machala” launches at No. 2 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100; it tallied 4.15 million streams (No. 1 on streaming) and 24.5 million in radio airplay impressions (No. 18 on radio).
The 4.15 million streams is the second biggest by a song in a week since TurnTable Charts started using a multi-metric weighted system for the streaming chart – only Fireboy DML & Asake’s “Bandana” has tallied higher in a week, 4.47 million streams on the chart dated July 25.
“Machala” also starts at No. 1 on the Top Street-POP Songs chart as well as the NXT Emerging Artiste Top Songs chart.
Burna Boy’s “It’s Plenty” returns to its No. 3 peak on the Top 100 while Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)” falls to No. 4.
Burna Boy’s “For My Hand” with Ed Sheeran drops 3-5 to complete this week’s top five.
Mavins’ “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” descends 4-6 while Kizz Daniel’s “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” with Tekno retreats to No. 7.
“Buga” makes a bit of history on this week’s chart as it becomes the first song in 2022 to reach No. 1 on every chart – and the fifth overall. It completes the clean sweep by moving to No. 1 on this week’s TV chart. In the process, Kizz Daniel becomes the first artiste to achieve this feat with multiple songs – “Lie” also topped every chart in 2021.
Rounding out this week’s top ten; Crayon’s “Ijo (Laba Laba)” holds at its No. 8 peak while Burna Boy’s “Common Person” drops 6-9; Mayorkun’s “Certified Loner” is steady at No. 10 for another week.
Outisde the top 100, JAE5’s “Propeller” with BNXN & Dave starts at No. 18; Omah Lay’s “soso” rises to a new peak of No. 22, Phyno’s “Full Current (That’s My Baby)” with Tekno debuts at No. 32.
Bella Shmurda’s “New Born Fela” launches at No. 92 off just a day tracking – all of its entire chart points come from streaming only.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng