'Bandana' spends a third week at No. 1, Carterefe & Berri-Tiga’s 'Machala' Debuts at No. 2

“Bandana” tallied 63.7 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio, up 12%) and 3.74 million Nigerian streams (No. 2 on streaming, up 6%) – the song increased in streams despite dropping to No. 2 on the streaming chart.

With “Bandana” tallying over 60 million in radio reach in a week, Fireboy DML becomes the first achieve this feat with multiple songs; “Peru” tallied over 60 million in radio reach for three consecutive weeks in January.

Carterefe & Berri-Tiga’s “Machala” launches at No. 2 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100; it tallied 4.15 million streams (No. 1 on streaming) and 24.5 million in radio airplay impressions (No. 18 on radio).

The 4.15 million streams is the second biggest by a song in a week since TurnTable Charts started using a multi-metric weighted system for the streaming chart – only Fireboy DML & Asake’s “Bandana” has tallied higher in a week, 4.47 million streams on the chart dated July 25.

“Machala” also starts at No. 1 on the Top Street-POP Songs chart as well as the NXT Emerging Artiste Top Songs chart.

Burna Boy’s “It’s Plenty” returns to its No. 3 peak on the Top 100 while Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)” falls to No. 4.

Burna Boy’s “For My Hand” with Ed Sheeran drops 3-5 to complete this week’s top five.

Mavins’ “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” descends 4-6 while Kizz Daniel’s “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” with Tekno retreats to No. 7.

“Buga” makes a bit of history on this week’s chart as it becomes the first song in 2022 to reach No. 1 on every chart – and the fifth overall. It completes the clean sweep by moving to No. 1 on this week’s TV chart. In the process, Kizz Daniel becomes the first artiste to achieve this feat with multiple songs – “Lie” also topped every chart in 2021.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Crayon’s “Ijo (Laba Laba)” holds at its No. 8 peak while Burna Boy’s “Common Person” drops 6-9; Mayorkun’s “Certified Loner” is steady at No. 10 for another week.

Outisde the top 100, JAE5’s “Propeller” with BNXN & Dave starts at No. 18; Omah Lay’s “soso” rises to a new peak of No. 22, Phyno’s “Full Current (That’s My Baby)” with Tekno debuts at No. 32.