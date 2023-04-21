Bad Boy Timz salutes beautiful women on new single featuring Zlatan

‘I Salute’ is an infectious blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano that sees Bad Boy Timz combine Zlatan to deliver a party starting hit.

Produced by Grammy Award-nominated musician and producer P.Priime, ‘I Salute’ captures Bad Boy Timz in his versatile artistic element, and it also reveals his collaborative spirit which is something listeners can expect more of on his upcoming 'No Bad Boy, No Party' album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last two years have seen the fast-rising star grow from strength to strength, including winning the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award at the Headies Award, amassing over 100 million global streams, and charting on the Billboard US Afrobeats Song Chart.