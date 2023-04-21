The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bad Boy Timz salutes beautiful women on new single featuring Zlatan

Adeayo Adebiyi

Bad Boy Timz has released a new single titled 'I Salute' featuring superstar rapper Zlatan.

Bad Boy Timz
Bad Boy Timz

Recommended articles

‘I Salute’ is an infectious blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano that sees Bad Boy Timz combine Zlatan to deliver a party starting hit.

Produced by Grammy Award-nominated musician and producer P.Priime, ‘I Salute’ captures Bad Boy Timz in his versatile artistic element, and it also reveals his collaborative spirit which is something listeners can expect more of on his upcoming 'No Bad Boy, No Party' album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last two years have seen the fast-rising star grow from strength to strength, including winning the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award at the Headies Award, amassing over 100 million global streams, and charting on the Billboard US Afrobeats Song Chart.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Bad Boy Timz described his upcoming album as special and never before seen in Afrobeats. Fans will be eagerly looking forward to the album with which Bad Boy Timz is aiming to reassert his influence.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ric Hassani delights fans with surprise release of 2 new singles

Ric Hassani delights fans with surprise release of 2 new singles

Zinoleesky tugs at the heart with new single 'Many Things'

Zinoleesky tugs at the heart with new single 'Many Things'

7 Nigerian celebrities who have appeared on Tv shows as judges

7 Nigerian celebrities who have appeared on Tv shows as judges

Bad Boy Timz salutes beautiful women on new single featuring Zlatan

Bad Boy Timz salutes beautiful women on new single featuring Zlatan

Multi-talented Afro-fusion star Suté Iwar presents impressive debut album 'Ultralight'

Multi-talented Afro-fusion star Suté Iwar presents impressive debut album 'Ultralight'

5 exciting Nollywood movies you should watch this long weekend

5 exciting Nollywood movies you should watch this long weekend

Josh X drops new single 'Love Takes Me Higher'

Josh X drops new single 'Love Takes Me Higher'

Wande Coal releases new single 'Let Them Know' ahead of album release

Wande Coal releases new single 'Let Them Know' ahead of album release

Uptown The Maskking shines on Amapiano cut 'Bellafonte'

Uptown The Maskking shines on Amapiano cut 'Bellafonte'

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

Rema 'Calm Down' sets new record for highest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Don Jazzy, Wizkid

I didn't put out my song with Wizkid because it wasn't good enough - Don Jazzy

Davido hosts Timeless Concert press conference in Lagos

Davido hosts press conference ahead of April 23 concert at biggest venue in West Africa

Davido

Davido confirms upcoming release of 'Timeless' deluxe