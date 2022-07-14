The mid-tempo tune produced by Tempoe is a collage of synth waves and percussions bursting with Afro energy, euphonious melodies and an infectious hook.
Bad Boy Timz drops new single 'Iz Going'
Talented and award-winning singer and songwriter, Bad Boy Timz, has released his second official offering for 2022 titled 'Iz Going' which dropped on Wednesday 13th July 2022.
According to Timz, 'Iz Going' is an energetic love song where he shares the story of how he chased after a damsel who spurned his affections despite his best efforts. However, he refuses to let her painful rejection get to him.
For Timz, his latest single is a honest look into the difficulties he endured in his love life and it also reveals what he desires in a relationship.
