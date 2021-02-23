Singer, songwriter, Henry “BabyBoyParis” Ameh makes his anticipated debut with a heart-felt message to everybody about his plans for this new phase of his life. Finding his voice songwriting on the local music scene of Festac, he is finally kicking off his singing journey with this beautiful debut titled 'Zero Tension.'

Zero Tension is a song of love and strife, a familiar ground for a lot of young Nigerians. The single is a unique take on the Afro-Pop style which has seen emergence on the Nigerian mainstream market in recent times.

It documents the many trials BabyBoyParis has had to overcome to finally arrive at this stage. Characterized by lyrics like “I’m falling and there’s no one here to catch me, ringing, and there’s no one that’s gonna pick me” - a cry for help that never comes.

Not one to relent, he is back in the studio working on his debut project, which by the sound of this single promises to be a memorable release. 'Zero Tension' is available in all stores today.