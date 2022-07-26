RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Talented act Baba Kuboye releases new EP 'From Ikoyi With Horns'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats artist, Baba Kuboye releases a new EP, 'From Ikoyi with Horns' via all streaming platforms on July 18th. The Dallas based artist provides good vibes and a socially conscious voice through his music.

BABA KUBOYE
BABA KUBOYE

Baba Kuboye's earliest musical influence came from growing up at the renowned Jazz 38 Club Lagos Nigeria, with his parents. He is the son of jazz legends, Fran & Tunde Kuboye, and grandnephew of the late Afrobeat King, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

With over 300,000 views on YouTube and over 24.3k likes to his sound on Tiktok, Baba's music gets fans dancing. This marks his third album of the rising Afrobeats artist.

He provides fans with a smooth delivery and communicates with his chilled and laid-back flow. A keen and conscious storyteller with an insightful perspective on life in the third world, Baba shows a sharp sense of lyrical purpose.

BABA KUBOYE - FROM IKOYI WITH HORNS Cover Art
BABA KUBOYE - FROM IKOYI WITH HORNS Cover Art Pulse Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

