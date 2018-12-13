Baba Kuboye drops visuals for “Robo Dance”, a song off His “One Day” music album

Ricocheting off the astounding success of his One Day album;the internationally acclaimed artiste proceeds to premiere the visuals to one of the tracks on the album; Robo Dance.
Ricocheting off the astounding success of his One Day album;the internationally acclaimed artiste proceeds to premiere the visuals to one of the tracks on the album; Robo Dance. He recently performed in concerts in the USA with Falz in Dallas, Texas; With Wizkid in Houston, Texas and also Peter P Square in Houston Texas. He was also recently sighted in Lagos Nigeria at the 2018 Felabration as well as the AFRIMMA Awards.
Robo dance is a dance-track produced by Baba himself alongside Fliptyce. The video was shot in Orlando, Florida and directed by Marcus Small of Domino Effect Productions. Groovy enough for the season, Baba Kuboye wants to see his girl do the Robo dance as she rocks to his Afro beat sound.
Enjoy Viewing and maybe learn the Robo Dance also.
