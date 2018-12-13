Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Baba Kuboye drops visuals for “Robo Dance”

Baba Kuboye drops visuals for “Robo Dance”, a song off His “One Day” music album

Ricocheting off the astounding success of his  One Day album;the internationally acclaimed artiste proceeds to premiere the visuals to one of the tracks on the album; Robo Dance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

When he is not preaching the gospel of economic change, Baba Kuboye is schooling us on how to get the groove on. It has been an eventful year for the artiste, with the successful release of his sophomore album in August 2018 which featured some powerful singles and collaborations such as Femi Kuti and Reminisce; multiple international moves have followed since then.

Ricocheting off the astounding success of his  One Day album;the internationally acclaimed artiste proceeds to premiere the visuals to one of the tracks on the album; Robo Dance. He recently performed in concerts in the USA with Falz in Dallas, Texas; With Wizkid in Houston, Texas and also Peter P Square in Houston Texas. He was also recently sighted in Lagos Nigeria at the 2018 Felabration as well as the AFRIMMA Awards.

Robo dance is a dance-track produced by Baba himself alongside Fliptyce. The video was shot in Orlando, Florida and directed by Marcus Small of Domino Effect Productions. Groovy enough for the season, Baba Kuboye wants to see his girl do the Robo dance as she rocks to his Afro beat sound.

Enjoy Viewing and maybe learn the Robo Dance also.

Social media handle:

Twitter/Instagram/Facebook: @Baba_mr

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Olamide - 'Poverty Die' (Official Video)bullet
2 At long last, Davido finally gets a venue for his December concertbullet
3 Why Peruzzi is a double victim in 'leaked' video dramabullet

Related Articles

New Music: Emex EOT - "Good Vibes"
Meet Idahams, an artist out to make an impression
Voice2Rep proudly congratulates its top 50 shortlisted contestants
Eriq - "Blow It" (Official Video)
Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Dbanj, Kizz Daniel, Others to perform at born in Africa Festival!
Album Review: Tribe Music delivers an intimate worship session on ''Lavish''
Simi Live In Lagos: I attended, had my time wasted & my mind blown [Photos]
Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz presents Martinsfeelz - "Secure The Bag" Ft. Falz
"I was ready to drop out of school for music" - TCH
New Music: White Lion - "Fine Gurl"

Music

Here is why Ice Prince is doing more Spotify numbers than Nasty C in 2018
Here are the most searched Nigerian songs on Google in 2018
Peruzzi shares tracklist and release date for debut EP, ''Heartwork''
Kizz Daniel announces UK concert to kick off touring for his album
X
Advertisement