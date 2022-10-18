Ayra Starr set to drop '19 & Dangerous' deluxe with features from Lojay & Zinoleesky

The deluxe will have 5 new singles which will take the album to 16 songs. Ayra had earlier released 'Bloody Samaritan' remix featuring Kelly Rowland before following it up with the chart-topping single 'Rush'.

Guest appearances on the deluxe version include Lojay, Kaykillo, and Zinoleesky.

Ayra Starr has emerged as one of the fast-rising upcoming Afrobeats artists whose talent is delighting listeners and setting the pace for her contemporizes. Since making her debut in January 2020 with her eponymous EP, Ayra has become one of the most exciting artists in Nigeria and Africa.