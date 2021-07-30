Details/Takeaway: Co-written by Ayra Starr and produced by London, this searing summer anthem bristles with self-confidence as the Gen Z rising star banishes negative energy. She boasts, “I see you watching my stories, I see you gauging my lifestyle, I see you watching my movement, this bad bitch bad every day.”
Ayra Starr releases new single, 'Bloody Samaritan'
The record was written by Starr and London.
Ayra Starr said: “I love this track because I was unapologetic and assertive on it – something people my age often struggle to be, and I want my fans to feel that way when they listen to it, liberated of societal standards and expectations.”
Artist: Ayra Starr
Song Title: Bloody Samaritan
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: 19 & Dangerous
Date of release: July 30, 2021
Label: MAVIN/Platoon
Producer: London
Video Director: TBD
You can listen to the song below;
