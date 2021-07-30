RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr releases new single, 'Bloody Samaritan'

The record was written by Starr and London.

Ayra Starr - Bloody Samaritan.

Details/Takeaway: Co-written by Ayra Starr and produced by London, this searing summer anthem bristles with self-confidence as the Gen Z rising star banishes negative energy. She boasts, “I see you watching my stories, I see you gauging my lifestyle, I see you watching my movement, this bad bitch bad every day.”

Ayra Starr said: “I love this track because I was unapologetic and assertive on it – something people my age often struggle to be, and I want my fans to feel that way when they listen to it, liberated of societal standards and expectations.”

Artist: Ayra Starr

Song Title: Bloody Samaritan

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: 19 & Dangerous

Date of release: July 30, 2021

Label: MAVIN/Platoon

Producer: London

Video Director: TBD

