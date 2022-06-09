RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify partner to bring Ayra Starr’s electrifying performance to a large audience

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

In line with their mutual commitment to spotlighting hot new talent across the globe, COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify have announced an exciting new partnership that will showcase selected African artists. The artists will also be featured on the COLORSxSTUDIOS website for fans to learn about their stories and the inspiration that guides their music.

Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr

The first performer to feature for the Spotify COLORS collaboration is Ayra Starr. The fast-rising talented artist has quickly become one of the most exciting Afrobeats stars and she brought her talent to COLORS stage.

Recommended articles

“It’s such an honor to be heard on COLORS and to be a Spotify RADAR artist all at once. I have watched so many COLORS videos over the years and always imagined what mine would look like, and I can certainly say I am proud of it!” says Ayra Starr after premiering her new single 'Ase' on the show.

“The song ‘Ase’ is very dear to my heart and I am so excited to share it with the world. I hope it empowers people the way it empowers me,” she adds.

With more than 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Ayra Starr is a force to be reckoned with. For her COLORS debut, she sets the stage alight with her brand new single 'Ase'. Serving as another slice of the artist’s signature Afrosoul sound, the track showcases her infectious vocals and confident, empowering lyrics against a bouncy soundscape.

Speaking on the partnership the Lead Music Strategy and Operations for Spotify Africa, Melanie Triegaardt has says

“The marriage between COLORS and Spotify is the perfect way to showcase the talent of artists featured on RADAR Africa. This partnership represents our commitment to driving artist discoverability on the Spotify platform and helping them reach audiences beyond their home markets.”

To check out Ayra Starr’s COLORS performance and discover more, music lovers can visit https://colors.lnk.to/ayracxs.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spotify underlines commitment to African music with latest RADAR additions

Spotify underlines commitment to African music with latest RADAR additions

Chaney Jones denies Kanye West breakup reports

Chaney Jones denies Kanye West breakup reports

COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify partner to bring Ayra Starr’s electrifying performance to a large audience

COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify partner to bring Ayra Starr’s electrifying performance to a large audience

Falz drops new album 'BAHD'

Falz drops new album 'BAHD'

BBNaija Reunion: I was willing to go 80 with Angel - Yousef [highlights]

BBNaija Reunion: I was willing to go 80 with Angel - Yousef [highlights]

Nick Cannon is expecting baby No 9!

Nick Cannon is expecting baby No 9!

Burna Boy's associates accused of firing gun in nightclub

Burna Boy's associates accused of firing gun in nightclub

Watch the official trailer for Blessing Isaac’s ‘Yours Forever’

Watch the official trailer for Blessing Isaac’s ‘Yours Forever’

'Inventing Anna' star Julia Garner cast as Madonna in new biopic

'Inventing Anna' star Julia Garner cast as Madonna in new biopic

Trending

An outsider's view of how Kizz Daniel went from industry pariah to having Nigerian parents in a chokehold [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Kizz Daniel (Audiomack)

Kizz Daniel and Davido set to release joint EP

Kizz Daniel and Davido

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022

Burna Boy is the best songwriter in Nigeria - Victony makes solid claim

Burna Boy and Victony