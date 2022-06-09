COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify partner to bring Ayra Starr’s electrifying performance to a large audience

“It’s such an honor to be heard on COLORS and to be a Spotify RADAR artist all at once. I have watched so many COLORS videos over the years and always imagined what mine would look like, and I can certainly say I am proud of it!” says Ayra Starr after premiering her new single 'Ase' on the show.

“The song ‘Ase’ is very dear to my heart and I am so excited to share it with the world. I hope it empowers people the way it empowers me,” she adds.

With more than 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Ayra Starr is a force to be reckoned with. For her COLORS debut, she sets the stage alight with her brand new single 'Ase'. Serving as another slice of the artist’s signature Afrosoul sound, the track showcases her infectious vocals and confident, empowering lyrics against a bouncy soundscape.

Speaking on the partnership the Lead Music Strategy and Operations for Spotify Africa, Melanie Triegaardt has says

“The marriage between COLORS and Spotify is the perfect way to showcase the talent of artists featured on RADAR Africa. This partnership represents our commitment to driving artist discoverability on the Spotify platform and helping them reach audiences beyond their home markets.”