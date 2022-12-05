Ayra Starr, Oxlade, and Nonso Amadi among Vevo's make to watch in 2023 list

Vevo’s DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists in the emerging music space, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo’s expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo’s network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV.

Vevo’s Artists to Watch content will also see the official launch of a brand-new DSCVR set. The new set was designed to help artists express themselves in new and interesting ways through visually striking elements like new entry points, columns, corridors, archways, and windows.

Nonso Amadi says, “Being an artist to watch means a lot to me. It’s a chance to showcase to people Afro-rnb and just the way I view music . I’ve always wanted to be a bridge connecting African music and to the rest of the world and this is an opportunity to continue building that bridge with the international audience at VEVO.”

Toney EL, Associate Manager, Music Programming at Vevo adds, "The African diaspora has spread the continent’s music around the globe, blurring lines between genres and transcending boundaries. Toronto-based Nigerian artist Nonso Amadi, who bridges the gap between fans of traditional R&B and Afropop, is a perfect example. Setting a precedent in the bubbling Afro-R&B scene, Nonso fuses tantalizing African instrumentation, soothing vocals, introspective songwriting, and memorable melodies. Nonso Amadi’s sound, amplified by the cross-current support of Universal Music Canada, Def Jam Records, and Universal Music Nigeria, makes him impossible to ignore in 2023."

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences. Its DSCVR ATW program champions emerging artists through live performance content, with alumni including now-household names, such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Jorja Smith, Arlo Parks, Guaynaa, and more.

“We are so proud to announce our annual taste-making program, DSCVR Artists to Watch. This series is the brainchild of our in-house team of music lovers who are always so driven to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the best up-and-coming acts,” says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo. “Through our marketing and promotional efforts, large distribution network, and stellar production team, Vevo is able to support artists of all genres and at all stages of their careers. Through close collaboration with both artists and their teams, we work to make sure that every part of this campaign serves them.”

Vevo’s 2023 DSCVR “Artists to Watch” are: