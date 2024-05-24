ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr has more male listeners in the past 1 month on Spotify

Adeayo Adebiyi

According to Spotify data, male listeners makes up 52% of Ayra Starr's listeners in the past 28 days.

In the past 28 days, more male listeners have streamed Ayra Starr's music on Spotify. The 21-year-old superstar also boasts of a young audience with 20% of her listeners between the age of 18-22.

In the past 28 days, Mexico, the United States, and Spain are Ayra Starr's most streamed countries with her home country Nigeria surprisingly ranking at NO. 10.

Spotify recently hosted an album listening party for Ayra Starr's sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21'. The album set for release in May 2024 already surpassed 200 million Spotify streams courtesy of the singles 'Rhythm & Blues', 'Comma', 'Bad Vibes' feat Seyi Vibez, and 'Santa' her collaboration with Rvssian.

Below are some Spotify data on Ayra Starr's listener base.

  • Her tracks appear on over 15.5M Playlists.
  • Gender: Her audience leans slightly male, with 52% male listeners and 44% female listeners.
  • Age: Younger adults are a core part of her audience. 20% of her listeners are between 18-22 years old, and 30% fall into the 23-27 age group.

Ayra Starr's music is captivating a global audience, with her top streams in the last 28 days coming from countries across North America, South America, and Africa, rather than just her home country.

  1. Mexico
  2. United States
  3. Spain
  4. France
  5. Argentina
  6. Peru
  7. Chile
  8. Colombia
  9. United Kingdom
  10. Nigeria
In the 12 months, Ayra Starr's reign has been fueled by 'Rush,' 'Santa,' 'People,' 'No Love,' and 'Ngozi,' solidifying her spot as one of the year's most streamed artists.

  1. Rush 
  2. Santa
  3. People 
  4. No Love 
  5. Ngozi 
  6. Comma
  7. 2 sugar 
  8. Stability 
  9. Stamina 
  10. Love don’t cost a dime 
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

