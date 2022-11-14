Details: Johnny Drille held his latest "Johnny Drille Live Room" in Muri Okunola Park in Lagos and as expected, it had a significant fans turnout.
Ayra Starr, Chike, Teni, Ric Hassani thrill audience at Johnny Drille's Lagos concert
Nigerian singing sensation Johnny Drille held his concert on 14th, November 2022 in Lagos and it was graced by thousands of fans who turned up to see the singer.
The singer who recently released a new EP 'HOME', thrilled the audience with a selection of his singles across his discography.
Guest appearances: The show was graced by other stars including Mavin Records signees Ayra Star and Magixxx who treated the audience to their songs and collaboration 'Love Don't Cost A Dime'.
Singing sensation Chike was also in attendance and his performance received a rousing response from the audience. Similarly, Ric Hassani and Teni also thrilled the audience at the event which saw a large female turnout.
Johnny Drille recently released his EP 'HOME' with the lead single 'How Are You' becoming an instant hit amongst fans and social media users. The 6-track EP featured Cavemen, Phybo, and Adekunle Gold and the songs were part of the setlist with which Johnny Drille entertained the audience.
