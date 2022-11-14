RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr, Chike, Teni, Ric Hassani thrill audience at Johnny Drille's Lagos concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singing sensation Johnny Drille held his concert on 14th, November 2022 in Lagos and it was graced by thousands of fans who turned up to see the singer.

Johnny Drille
Johnny Drille

Details: Johnny Drille held his latest "Johnny Drille Live Room" in Muri Okunola Park in Lagos and as expected, it had a significant fans turnout.

Recommended articles

The singer who recently released a new EP 'HOME', thrilled the audience with a selection of his singles across his discography.

Guest appearances: The show was graced by other stars including Mavin Records signees Ayra Star and Magixxx who treated the audience to their songs and collaboration 'Love Don't Cost A Dime'.

Singing sensation Chike was also in attendance and his performance received a rousing response from the audience. Similarly, Ric Hassani and Teni also thrilled the audience at the event which saw a large female turnout.

Johnny Drille recently released his EP 'HOME' with the lead single 'How Are You' becoming an instant hit amongst fans and social media users. The 6-track EP featured Cavemen, Phybo, and Adekunle Gold and the songs were part of the setlist with which Johnny Drille entertained the audience.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I was homeless and slept on the floor after losing my record deal,' Chinko Ekun reveals

'I was homeless and slept on the floor after losing my record deal,' Chinko Ekun reveals

Ayra Starr, Chike, Teni, Ric Hassani thrill audience at Johnny Drille's Lagos concert

Ayra Starr, Chike, Teni, Ric Hassani thrill audience at Johnny Drille's Lagos concert

Fireboy brings out Ed Sheeran in Wembley show

Fireboy brings out Ed Sheeran in Wembley show

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Why 'Agesinkole' was received better than 'Anikulapo' and 'Elesin Oba' [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why 'Agesinkole' was received better than 'Anikulapo' and 'Elesin Oba' [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Pastor Adefarasin attends Trump daughter's wedding, blesses couple

Pastor Adefarasin attends Trump daughter's wedding, blesses couple

Guchi puts her hopeless romantic side on full display in 'Purple Diary' [Pulse Album Review]

Guchi puts her hopeless romantic side on full display in 'Purple Diary' [Pulse Album Review]

From Nigeria to the world - Yemim solidifies his place

From Nigeria to the world - Yemim solidifies his place

Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' earns second biggest opening day on Spotify Nigeria, debuts on Spotify Global Artist Chart

Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' earns second biggest opening day on Spotify Nigeria, debuts on Spotify Global Artist Chart

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Davido's AWAY Festival postponed

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Mercy-Chinwo [Eezee Concepts]

Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single