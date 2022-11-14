Ayra Starr, Chike, Teni, Ric Hassani thrill audience at Johnny Drille's Lagos concert

The singer who recently released a new EP 'HOME', thrilled the audience with a selection of his singles across his discography.

Guest appearances: The show was graced by other stars including Mavin Records signees Ayra Star and Magixxx who treated the audience to their songs and collaboration 'Love Don't Cost A Dime'.

Singing sensation Chike was also in attendance and his performance received a rousing response from the audience. Similarly, Ric Hassani and Teni also thrilled the audience at the event which saw a large female turnout.