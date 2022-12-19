Ayra Starr & Omah Lay to appear on Zinoleesky upcoming EP, 'Grit & Lust'

The track list reveals 8 tracks including guest appearances from fast-rising sensation Ayra Starr and award-winning act Omah Lay.

Pulse Nigeria

Zinoleesky has already released 3 tracks off the EP with the latest 'Personal' coming off the back of 'Call of Duty' and 'Rocking'.

The artist who is signed to Marlian Records has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in Nigerian music since he came into the mainstream a few years ago.

In 2022, he has been featured by BNXN, Ayra Starr, and Tiwa Savage as he continues to remain in high demand.