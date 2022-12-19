Details: Super talented Afrobeats act Zinoleesky has released the tracklist for his upcoming EP 'Grit & Lust' which is set for release in early 2023.
Ayra Starr & Omah Lay to appear on Zinoleesky upcoming EP, 'Grit & Lust'
Nigerian Street-pop sensation Zinoleesky has dropped the track list for his upcoming EP 'Grit & Lust' and it's set to feature some of the most exciting talents in Afrobeats.
Recommended articles
The track list reveals 8 tracks including guest appearances from fast-rising sensation Ayra Starr and award-winning act Omah Lay.
Zinoleesky has already released 3 tracks off the EP with the latest 'Personal' coming off the back of 'Call of Duty' and 'Rocking'.
The artist who is signed to Marlian Records has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in Nigerian music since he came into the mainstream a few years ago.
In 2022, he has been featured by BNXN, Ayra Starr, and Tiwa Savage as he continues to remain in high demand.
Fans will be excited to listen to what Zinoleesky has lined up in his upcoming EP.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng