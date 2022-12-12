ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr and Black Sherif make No Signal's Class of 2022

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr and Ghanaian Hip Hop star Black Sherif are among the fast-rising stars from around the globe who made No Signal's Class of 2022.

Details: Ayra Starr has established herself as one of the most exciting talents in Nigeria and Africa. Her debut album '19 & Dangerous' is a testament to her talent and she has also staked a claim as a hit maker with songs like 'Blood Samaritan' and 'Rush'.

Black Sherif has dazzled listeners with his blend of Highlife and Hip Hip which has seen his music transcends Ghana and Africa. His hit single 'Kwaku The Traveller' enjoyed impressive success and his debut album 'The Villain I Never Was' has received critical acclaim.

They join other international sensations including American rapper GLOrila, Jamaican Dancehall star Skillibeng, Flo, Cat Burns, Cristale, Dreya Mac, FLO, GloRilla, Knucks, M24, Nemzzz, and Nia Archives.

According to No Signal, this yearbook focuses on championing talent and giving both emerging and established artists (rappers, singers, DJs, producers) recognition for their hard work. It is an all-round celebration of the success of Black music globally.

