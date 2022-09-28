Artist: Ayra Starr
Ayra drops 'Bloody Samaritan' remix featuring Kelly Rowland
Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr has released the remix of her career-defining hit single 'Bloody Samaritan'. The remix features American singer Kelly Rowland.
Song Title: Blood Samaritan remix
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: September 28th, 2022
Producer: London
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 09 seconds
Features: 1 - Kelly Rowland
Label: Mavin Records
Details/Takeaway: 'Bloody Samaritan' is the hit single that rocketed Ayra Starr to stardom and for the remix she goes international recruiting American R&B star Kelly Rowland.
The remix also includes the vocals of Loud Urban Choir whose cover was a social media hit. The remix will be part of the additional tracks Ayra is adding to 'Bloody Samaritan' deluxe which she is set to release in the coming weeks.
