Ayra drops 'Bloody Samaritan' remix featuring Kelly Rowland

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr has released the remix of her career-defining hit single 'Bloody Samaritan'. The remix features American singer Kelly Rowland.

Ayra Starr feat Kelly Rowland - Bloody Samaritan remix
Ayra Starr feat Kelly Rowland - Bloody Samaritan remix

Artist: Ayra Starr

Song Title: Blood Samaritan remix

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: September 28th, 2022

Producer: London

Song Art:

Ayra Starr feat Kelly Rowland - Bloody Samaritan remix
Ayra Starr feat Kelly Rowland - Bloody Samaritan remix Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 09 seconds

Features: 1 - Kelly Rowland

Label: Mavin Records

Details/Takeaway: 'Bloody Samaritan' is the hit single that rocketed Ayra Starr to stardom and for the remix she goes international recruiting American R&B star Kelly Rowland.

The remix also includes the vocals of Loud Urban Choir whose cover was a social media hit. The remix will be part of the additional tracks Ayra is adding to 'Bloody Samaritan' deluxe which she is set to release in the coming weeks.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi

