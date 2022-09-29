RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayomeekun emerges winner of #OpenYourFortune Music Competition by Fortune Flip Entertainment

Fortune Flip Entertainment announces Ayomeekun as the winner of the just concluded #OpenYourFortune Music Competition by Fortune Flip Entertainment.

The #OpenYourFortune Music Competition which kicked off on the 14th of September, 2022 had over 200 contestants who applied to be selected.

The new record label announced via their Instagram handle @fortuneflipent that they received over 200 entries with contestants uploading their videos on TikTok and Instagram.

The statement read: "With over 200 entries. Contestants are picked to represent the different types of sounds submitted.

The talents who submitted are all so good, almost every contestant would have made the top 9, so see it as if you all are winners. We appreciate you all for participating.

Voting Commenced on Thursday 22nd September 2022.

The contestants who contested the prices include;

1. Khonnect

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0iPvLMRDU/?igshid=MDE2OWE1N2Q=

2. Ayomeekun

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0h9lCsRVL/?igshid=MDE2OWE1N2Q=

3. Skizzy Mogul

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0hnyRsGSN/?igshid=MDE2OWE1N2Q=

4. ERAYNE

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0hQ2BMHua/?igshid=MDE2OWE1N2Q=

5. Taj

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0gxffMCQf/?igshid=MDE2OWE1N2Q=

6. Molawa

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0gCRnMBp0/?igshid=MDE2OWE1N2Q=

7. Bad Boy Wave

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0evYEs5Pz/?igshid=MDE2OWE1N2Q=

8. Mully Boy Music

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0d7ufsMB7/?igshid=MDE2OWE1N2Q=

9. IAMBRAM

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0cv2lsVOB/?igshid=MDE2OWE1N2Q=

*The First Prize winner gets a 100Million Naira Record Deal*

*Second Prize Winner Gets A set of Studio Equipments* powered by @auxellmusical

*3rd Prize winner Gets N300,000*

The voting went live on the website: https://fortuneflipent.com/voting/

And the winners emerged in the following positions;

Mogueto came 3rd with 5,508 Votes to win N300,000

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0hnyRsGSN/?igshid=MDE2OWE1N2Q=

MollyBoyMusic came 2nd with 7,188 Votes to win Studio equipment as sponsored by Auxell Musical.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0d7ufsMB7/?igshid=MDE2OWE1N2Q=

Ayomeekun emerged as the winner of the contest with 8,523 Votes winning N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira Record Deal) with Fortune Flip Entertainment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0h9lCsRVL/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

According to Fortune Flip Entertainment, The deal will be upgraded as time goes on, as he will begin recording in the following week.

Congratulations again Ayomeekun and the others.

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

