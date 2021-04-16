AY.COM returns with 'Pass Me Your Love (Refix)' featuring Peruzzi

It became a smash hit with pan-African appeal and international appeal.

In 2021, a refix of the song has been released and it features DMW act, Peruzzi. The video of the collaboration was shot by Unlimited LA and is available on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

AY.COM also announced his signing to TNKAY Music Worldwide. The unveiling ceremony was held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos and had in attendance his record label executives, the media, celebrities and much more.

In a recent interview with Sidomex Entertainment, Ay.com reiterated that he never really left music but only had to focus on his family and watch his kids grow.

He also revealed that he has more music in the pipeline with an upcoming project to be announced very soon.