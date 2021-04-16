RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

AY.COM returns with 'Pass Me Your Love (Refix)' featuring Peruzzi

Authors:

Motolani Alake

He also revealed that he has more music in the pipeline with an upcoming project to be announced very soon.

AY.COM returns with 'Pass Me Your Love (Refix)' featuring Peruzzi. (TNKAY)

Pulse Nigeria

In 2008, AY.COM released his debut single, 'Pass Me Your Love.'

Recommended articles

It became a smash hit with pan-African appeal and international appeal.

In 2021, a refix of the song has been released and it features DMW act, Peruzzi. The video of the collaboration was shot by Unlimited LA and is available on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

AY.COM also announced his signing to TNKAY Music Worldwide. The unveiling ceremony was held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos and had in attendance his record label executives, the media, celebrities and much more.

In a recent interview with Sidomex Entertainment, Ay.com reiterated that he never really left music but only had to focus on his family and watch his kids grow.

He also revealed that he has more music in the pipeline with an upcoming project to be announced very soon.

You can play the song below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive