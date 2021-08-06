Award-winning Nigerian producer, Rexxie signs Horsh record label Hitxlab NG

On August 6, 2021, Nigerian music producer, Rexxie took to his Instagram to announce the signing of Horsh to his record label, Hitxlab NG.
Already, Horsh produced the entirety of Majesty Lyn's critically acclaimed EP, Four Twenty.
Horsh who was one of the ten students who enrolled in the Hitxlab Academy Music Production MasterCamp season one in 2020 caught Rexxie’s attention.
Known by his signature tag is 'Medua, ' Horsh is the label’s first signee and he will be provided the avenue to work with top guns in the industry. Already, Horsh produced the entirety of Majesty Lyn's critically acclaimed EP, Four Twenty.
