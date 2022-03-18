RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Avante Entertainment Announce Plans to Unveil New Artiste, Frayz

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Just 23, but the singer still swear by the stars of his generation as he highlights Wizkid, Drake and J Cole as some of his other influences.

New Avante act, Frayz. (Avante)
New Avante act, Frayz. (Avante)

Armed with a storied history, having established its roots in the Afrobeats scene as far back as 2013 with Avante TV (a YouTube channel), Avante Entertainment founded by three childhood friends; David Edogame, Samfrank Abarikwu & Yinka Akinsanya is responsible for handling the affairs of Afrobeats pop star Mayorkun and the meteoric rise of Port Harcourt duo, Ajebo Hustlers.

Recommended articles

Now with a stellar star maker reputation preceding them, the record label is set to introduce the world to yet another musical sensation- his name is FRAYZ.

Born Akinfolarin Ayo, Frayz is a singer and songwriter who infuses his smooth R&B vocals with key elements of Afropop and Afrobeat. Born in Lagos with his roots in the hilly state of Ondo, Frayz realised his gifts at a very young age, finding inspiration in the eclectic music of Bob Marley, in the experimental soul of Fela Kuti, and the enigmatic showmanship of Michael Jackson.

Just 23, but the singer still swear by the stars of his generation as he highlights Wizkid, Drake and J Cole as some of his other influences.

Set apart by his suave ability to craft melodies and rhythms, Frayz has the making of a potent afrobeats superstar. With conviction and a truckload of talent, the singer has always been ready to add his own rhythm to Afrobeats constantly beating pulse. Now in less than a year since he graduated from Babcock University, Nigeria, Avante Entertainment raises Frayz on a pedestal and they set him up for success.

“I’m super excited about getting signed to Avante, I’ve seen and heard a lot of their success stories, so I have no doubt we are going to have a very successful run” says Frayz.

Speaking on the new artiste, the Avante teams says “we are really excited about this partnership as we would rather call it over here, he’s such a talented kid and we are ready to put our all behind him. He’s definitely a superstar!”

Frayz debuts with his first single titled ‘Weak’ on March 17, 2022. Listen here

Follow Frayz on IG and Twitter @superstarfrayz

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'You must be a f*cking retard' - BBNaija's JMK drags man asking her out

'You must be a f*cking retard' - BBNaija's JMK drags man asking her out

Check out the top songs released this week in our New Music Friday : Official Playlist

Check out the top songs released this week in our New Music Friday : Official Playlist

Avante Entertainment Announce Plans to Unveil New Artiste, Frayz

Avante Entertainment Announce Plans to Unveil New Artiste, Frayz

Meeting Mayowa Adenekan changed the game for me- Actress Kiekie

Meeting Mayowa Adenekan changed the game for me- Actress Kiekie

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey show off partner weeks after engagement

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey show off partner weeks after engagement

Genevieve Nnaji shares disturbing post on Instagram

Genevieve Nnaji shares disturbing post on Instagram

AMVCA organizers confirm date for 8th edition

AMVCA organizers confirm date for 8th edition

My mother ruined my father’s plans for us, abandoned him - Shatta Wale (Watch)

My mother ruined my father’s plans for us, abandoned him - Shatta Wale (Watch)

Clout Talk Concert: Blaqbonez breaks bread with Naija music's finest talents

Clout Talk Concert: Blaqbonez breaks bread with Naija music's finest talents

Trending

Check out the top new songs you need on your playlist this week

New Music Friday : Official Playlist (Cover: Wurld)

Rema and AJ Tracey release their single, 'FYN'

Inside Rema's 'Rave & Roses' album cover

Davido, Vector, Simi, others to feature on Qdot's album, 'Orin Dafidi'

Qdot - Orin Dafidi. (Boomplay)

The greatest African musicians of all time

The Greatest African Musicians of All Time